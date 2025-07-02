Hurricane Flossie weakens to Category 2 off Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Flossie has once again weakened into a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast after it became a powerful Category 3 hurricane overnight
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie continued to weaken as a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but was slated to steadily weaken on Wednesday and is expected to remain offshore.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas and was moving northwest off the Mexican coast at 9 mph (15 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, swells as well as “life-threatening" surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

