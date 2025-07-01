Hurricane Flossie grows to Category 3 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast

Flossie was about 340 kilometers (210 miles) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

It was expected to continue a west-northwest to northwest motion with some further strengthening Wednesday before rapidly weakening.

While that path kept the storm's center offshore, Flossie's outer bands were bringing heavy rain to coastal portions of Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco states.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Rainfall totals up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) were possible in some areas, the hurricane center said.

