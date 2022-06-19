Hurkacz beats top-ranked Medvedev to win Halle Open

The big-serving Polish player needed just 63 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and win his first grass-court title — an achievement he said he was “super excited” about.

Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and seems on form again after a Halle tournament run in which he also beat defending champion Ugo Humbert, U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and the in-form Australian Nick Kyrgios.