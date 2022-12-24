Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot

The temperature at kickoff was 17 degrees, the lowest for a home game in franchise history. Although both teams were expected to rely on the run instead of their shaky passing games, Huntley did connect with Sammy Watkins for 40 yards and Mark Andrews for 36. Those two drives both ended in field goals, and the Ravens led 6-0.

Atlanta (5-10) went for it on fourth down near midfield, and Ridder found Drake London for a gain of 20. But London fumbled at the end of that play, and the Ravens took over at their own 30.

Baltimore then ran the ball on the first 11 plays of the ensuing drive, which ended with Huntley's short touchdown pass.

The Ravens caught a break near the end of the first half. On first-and-goal from the 1, Ridder was called for intentional grounding — it appeared he was hit as he threw — for a loss of 13. The Falcons settled for a field goal.

On the first possession of the second half, a holding call on receiver Olamide Zaccheaus nullified a touchdown by Cordarrelle Patterson, and Atlanta kicked a field goal again.

Down 17-6 in the fourth, the Falcons had first-and-goal from the 4, but four straight runs were stopped short of the end zone. Tyler Allgeier was unable to convert on fourth down from the 1.

Atlanta pulled within eight on a field goal with 2:03 remaining, but the Falcons had let so much time run off that the kickoff brought the clock down to the two-minute warning. Atlanta did have two timeouts remaining, but the Ravens were able to get a first down and seal the win.

INJURIES

In addition to Jackson, the Ravens were without DE Calais Campbell (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (calf). ... Atlanta TE Feleipe Franks was evaluated for a head injury.

UP NEXT

Falcons: Host Arizona next Sunday.

Ravens: Host Pittsburgh next Sunday.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

