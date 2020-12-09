Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'

The transition team said in a statement: “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

Hunter Biden's attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Biden’s younger son has been caught up in controversies for years. While his father was vice president, Hunter joined the Naval Reserve only to be discharged after testing positive for cocaine in his system, later revealing a yearslong struggle with addiction.

He also joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma in 2014, sparking concerns about the perceptions of a conflict of interest given the elder Biden was deeply involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine. A Republican-led Senate investigation did not identify any policies that were directly affected by Hunter Biden’s work.

___

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.