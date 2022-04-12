journal-news logo
X

Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona

In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Nation & World
14 hours ago
A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside a car

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside an empty car and bumped it into neutral.

Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. Javelinas are pig-like animals that are native to desert environments.

After speaking with the car's owner and other residents, they determined the car's hatch back had been left open overnight.

The javelina jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch then closed, trapping the animal inside.

Authorities say the javelina ripped off a portion of the dashboard and the inside of a door in an attempt to escape.

The animal then managed to knock the car into neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway and across the street. The Subaru came to a rest, and the javelina was not injured.

A deputy opened the hatch, and the javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Live Updates | WTO sees war weighing on global trade growth
2
Mayor: 10,000 dead in Ukraine's Mariupol and toll could rise
3
Flooding, landslides kill at least 25 people in Philippines
4
Potential far-right victory in France seen as threat to EU
5
Global stocks sink as traders await US inflation numbers
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top