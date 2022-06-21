journal-news logo
X

Hungary’s Milák sets world record in men’s 200 butterfly

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Hungary’s Kristóf Milák has set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Kristóf Milák set a world record in the men’s 200 butterfly at the swimming world championships on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Milák clocked 1 minute, 50.34 seconds to shave 0.39 seconds off the previous record he set at the last worlds in Gwangju, South Korea on July 24, 2019.

Milák finished 3.03 seconds in front of French swimmer Leon Marchand and 3.27 ahead of Japan’s Tomoru Honda.

It’s Hungary’s first medal at this swimming worlds edition and Milák is the first swimmer to win the men’s 200 butterfly at a worlds in front of a home crowd.

He’s also the fourth swimmer to win this worlds event multiple times after American Michael Phelps (five times), South African Chad Le Clos (twice) and German Michael Groß (twice).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Credit: Anna Szilagyi

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
Kristof Milak of Hungary reacts after winning the Men 200m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

In Other News
1
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
2
Phone call between WNBA's Griner and wife being rescheduled
3
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
4
US pools close, go without lifeguards amid labor shortage
5
Google exec to UN: Ukraine 'a crystal ball' for info warfare
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top