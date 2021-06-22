Hungary's foreign minister defends law limiting LGBT rights

Thousands have protested in Hungary's capital of Budapest against the measures.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter asked permission from UEFA, Europe's governing body for soccer, for Germany's stadium to be lit up with rainbow colors to reject homophobia and intolerance when the national team plays Hungary on Wednesday.

UEFA declined the request, saying Tuesday it understands the intention but was rejecting the move because of its political context — “a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament.”

At the press conference, Szijjarto repeated earlier Hungarian government claims that the legislation is designed only to protect children from pedophiles and to ensure that only parents have the right and responsibility to education their children on matters of sexual orientation.

“The law does not discriminate against any social group, and it doesn't discriminate against the gay community either," he said.