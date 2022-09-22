Hungary to poll public on support for EU sanctions on Russia

In the news conference, Kocsis acknowledged that the consultation is a “political tool” which the government can use in its debates with the EU over whether to extend or impose further sanctions against Russia. He said the government would decide on the timing of the survey.

Hungary's government has vocally opposed EU sanctions against Moscow, arguing they were doing more damage to European economies than to Russia. Budapest has also refused to supply neighboring Ukraine with weapons, or to allow their transfer across its border with the embattled country.

Pro-government newspaper Magyar Nemzet on Wednesday reported that Orban — who has for years nurtured a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin — had told the Fidesz conference that sanctions against Russia should be scrapped, and that doing so would curb inflation and cut gas prices in half.

___

