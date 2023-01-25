Hungary to host conservative conference for 2nd time

The EU has withheld billions in funding from Orban's government, and predicated its release on the implementation of a raft of anti-corruption and rule-of-law reforms which the bloc hopes will bring Hungary back into the fold of more moderate European democracies.

Yet Orban has garnered the admiration of some segments of the American right for his tough stance on immigration and LGBTQ issues and his rejection of liberal pluralism. In an address opening the CPAC Hungary conference last year, Orban called Hungary "the bastion of conservative Christian values in Europe," and urged U.S. conservatives to defeat "the dominance of progressive liberals in public life" as he said he had done in Hungary.

After being invited to speak at CPAC's main conference in Dallas last August, Orban received a standing ovation, and told attendees that "we must take back the institutions in Washington and Brussels. We must find friends and allies in one another."