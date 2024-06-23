Hungary snatches 1-0 win over Scotland to leave it with chance of making last 16 at Euro 2024

A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship to dash its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
X

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — A dramatic stoppage-time goal saw Hungary beat Scotland 1-0 at the European Championship on Sunday to wreck its opponent’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in its history.

Late substitute Kevin Csoboth scored his first international goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time to see Hungary secure third spot in Group A, behind first-place Germany and Switzerland.

Hungary now faces an anxious wait to see if its three points will be enough to reach the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as one of the four best third-place teams.

It might not find out until Wednesday when the final round of group games finishes.

Germany topped the group after a late goal saw it rescue a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Six protesters run onto 18th green and spray powder, delaying finish of...
2
Germany gets late goal to draw 1-1 with Switzerland to finish top of...
3
Yanks' Stanton expects to miss 4 weeks with strained hamstring, 8th...
4
Scheffler outlasts course intrusion, Tom Kim to win Travelers...
5
An Israel offensive into Lebanon risks an Iranian military response...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top