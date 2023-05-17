Hungary blocks military aid to Ukraine over listing of Hungarian bank

Relations between Hungary and neighboring Ukraine have been strained by Budapest's refusal to supply Kyiv with weapons or to allow their transfer across the countries' shared border.

Hungary's nationalist government, which maintains close ties with Moscow, has also argued against EU sanctions on Russia, and sought to cement Hungary's dependence on Russian fossil fuels since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Wednesday, Szijjarto suggested that Hungary would move to block further EU sanctions on Russia unless Ukraine delists OTP Bank, saying Kyiv had become “increasingly belligerent” with respect to Hungary.

“As long as Ukraine keeps OTP on the list of international sponsors of the war, Hungary cannot agree to decisions that would require the European Union and its member states to make further economic and financial sacrifices,” he said.

