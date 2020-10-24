Hungarians protest government control over top arts college

The University for Theater and Film Arts in Budapest counts several Oscar winners among its graduates, including Michael Curtiz, the director of “Casablanca,” and Vilmos Zsigmond, the cinematographer for “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

On Friday, the marchers walked silently along a boulevard in central Budapest, carrying torches in remembrance of the 1956 uprising.

“It is very cruel how the government treats this university, I have never seen anything like this happen in Central Europe. I hope they won’t manage to conquer this school," Lili Bisits, 19, said.

The changes underscore Orban’s ambition to tighten control over Hungary’s academic institutions. An institution of higher education backed by U.S. billionaire George Soros, Central European University, moved most of its graduate programs to Vienna in 2018 after the Hungarian Parliament passed legislation that the institution says forced it out of the country.

Orban has also tightened government oversight at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.