Hungarian LGBT activist among Time's 100 most influential

But its publication sparked a backlash in Hungary. A week after “Fairyland is for Everyone" came out, a politician from a far-right party tore pages out of a copy and put them through a paper shredder, calling the book “homosexual propaganda.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said of the book in a radio interview that Hungary is a “tolerant and patient” country concerning LGBT people, but that there is a “red line: leave our children alone.”

“It was really like a tsunami of media and politicians saying really unimaginable things about how we corrupt children,” Redai said. “The book became immediately branded as an LGBT book, which it really isn’t.”

The uproar also made the book a bestseller in Hungary, Redai said, and led to international publishers seeking to release editions in numerous other languages.

Still, the travails in Hungary were not over. In January, a government office in Budapest ordered the book's publisher to place a disclaimer on titles that “display patterns of behavior that differ from traditional gender roles.”

Then in June, Hungary's parliament passed a law that prohibits the "depiction or promotion" of homosexuality and sex reassignment in materials accessible to minors under 18.

That law — along with newer regulations passed in August — means that “Fairyland is for Everyone” must appear on store shelves in opaque packaging and can't be sold within 200 meters (650 feet) of a school or church.

Last month, a mayor in a small town near Budapest ordered the book's removal from a local library, citing the controversial regulations.

Redai's efforts to publish and defend the collection of tales make her a “symbol of courage” in a “hostile societal environment,” Terry Reintke, a German member of the European Union parliament and a co-president of its LGBTI Intergroup, wrote in the TIME100 issue.

“This work shows so beautifully how colorful life is. It makes young people believe that - no matter who you are - there is a fairy tale waiting for you that is your life,” Reintke wrote.

Redai said she hopes her placement on the magazine's list "gives encouragement to LGBT people who are not necessarily activists, to say, ‘You are not alone, the whole world is watching you, so you should hold on.’”

Caption Dorottya Redai, a researcher at the CEU Democracy Institute in Budapest and activist with the Labrisz Lesbian Association poses for a photo in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Redai is among this year's 100 most influential people in the world on TIME magazine's annual list for her work on a children's book, Meseorszag Mindenkie (Fairyland is for Everyone), that set into motion a heated conflict over human rights in Hungary.