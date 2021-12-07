Hungarian deputy minister suspected of accepting bribes

The move to revoke Volner's immunity is a rare instance of a high-ranking official in Hungary being targeted by an official investigation. Opposition politicians have long accused Polt, a member of the governing Fidesz party, of failing to pursue cases of corruption involving lawmakers and government officials from his party.

The executive commission of the European Union, of which Hungary is a member, has held up delivery of more than $8 billion in COVID-19 recovery funds to the country over concerns that its spending plan doesn't contain adequate anti-corruption safeguards.

The EU has also developed a mechanism allowing it to withhold funds from countries suspected of misusing them, a measure that Hungary's government has vigorously opposed.

Criminal proceedings against Volner may be brought if his parliamentary immunity is revoked, according to the chief prosecutor's statement.