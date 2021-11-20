Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

About 1,000 people marched through downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon, organized by Black Lives Matter Chicago and other local activist groups. According to the Chicago Tribune, protesters held signs that stated, "STOP WHITE SUPREMACY" and "WE'RE HITTING THE STREETS TO PROTEST THIS RACIST INJUSTICE SYSTEM" with a picture of Rittenhouse carrying a weapon.

Tanya Watkins, executive director of Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, spoke at a rally in Federal Plaza before the march, according to the Tribune.

“While I am not surprised by yesterday’s verdict, I am tired. I am disappointed. I am enraged. … I have lost every ounce of faith in this justice system,” said Watkins, who is Black.

In North Carolina, dozens of people gathered Saturday near the state Capitol building to protest the verdict, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. Speakers led the crowd of roughly 75 people in chants of "No justice, no peace!" and "Abolish the police!" Police officers on motorcycle accompanied the protesters and blocked traffic for them as they marched down a street past bars and restaurants.

After the murder of George Floyd last year by police in Minneapolis, there were ongoing, often violent protest in Portland. Some activists complained that the police were heavy-handed in their response. Shortly after the Rittenhouse verdict, Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said that officers were working on plans for Friday night and the weekend.

By about 8:50 p.m., about 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland and blocked streets. By 9 p.m., windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office designated the event a riot, and said in a news release Saturday that some demonstrators had thrown urine, water bottles and batteries at deputies.

Caption Police form a barricade along North State Street in the Loop during as people march to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Caption Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef raises his fist in front of City Hall in the Loop to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Caption People march to Federal Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago to protest the acquittal Friday of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Caption Rev. Jesses Jackson attends a protest at Federal Plaza in the Loop to oppose the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Caption Demonstrators chant slogans as they march to protest the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Chantelle Hershberger holds up a sign during a rally held to protest the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Chantelle Hershberger holds a sign showing images of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a rally held to protest the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Rosenbaum and Huber were fatally shot by Rittenhouse last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly shootings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A man picks up a sign during a rally held to protest the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A woman, who declined to give her name, holds a sign showing images of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a rally held to protest the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Rosenbaum and Huber were fatally shot by Rittenhouse last year in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly shootings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption About 100 people gathered in downtown Portland, Ore., near the Multnomah County Justice Center to protest the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, occasionally chanting and mostly milling about in and along Southwest Main Street. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Caption About 100 people gathered in downtown Portland, Ore., near the Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, occasionally chanting and mostly milling about in and along Southwest Main Street. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Caption A worker pressure washes around a boarded-up bank behind a vandalized bus stop in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Protests broke out in Los Angeles and other cities across the U.S. following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges Friday after he testified that he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wis., during a protest in 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Activist Troy Gaston, in green, shouts at police in the Loop during a protest against the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Caption An activist holds a sign that reads, "I refuse to be silenced by violent white supremacists!" near the Chicago Theater along North State Street in the Loop to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Caption Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, attends a protest at Federal Plaza in the Loop to oppose the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, in Chicago. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Caption People march along East Randolph Street in the Loop in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Caption The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, marches with hundreds at Federal Plaza in the Loop in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong