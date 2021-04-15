Hundreds pay respects at funeral of slain US Capitol officer

North Adams has about 14,000 residents, Adams 8,500, and Clarksburg has only about 1,700. Everybody knows just about everyone else in town, and if they don’t know them, they still share a hometown bond.

“This poor young man lost his life serving his country,” Adams resident Judy McConnell, who said she knows Evans’ mother, told The Berkshire Eagle. “His mother’s heart must be broken. Coming out is the right thing to do to respect people who put their lives on the line every day.”

“It shouldn’t have happened but it did,” Adams resident Greg Trottier told The Boston Globe. “Everybody was in shock. In a big city or something like that it’s different, but when it happens somewhere like here — it’s just terrible. I didn’t personally know him, but I’m just here to pay my respects.”

Evans had served with the U.S. Capitol Police since 2003.

"He has been a member of the First Responder Unit for over 15 years and assigned at the North Barricade, where his fellow officers came to lovingly call him 'King of the North,'" according to his obituary.

Even when he moved to Virginia, he maintained his loyalty to the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and participated in bowling and baseball leagues for his entire life.

He also loved board games.

“He spread his love of games to his family, with vacations spent around a table sharing laughs, critiquing strategies, and celebrating each other’s wins," according to the obituary.

He lay in honor Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda, where President Joe Biden in a eulogy said he was "defined by his dignity, his decency, his loyalty and his courage."

Survivors include his children, Logan, 9, and Abigail, 7; their mother, Shannon Terranova; his mother, Janice; and his sister, Julie Kucyn.

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, left, process past Massachusetts state police, right, as they approach St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass for William "Billy" Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, center, carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, center, carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

This image provided by the U.S. Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responders unit. Evans will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. The tribute comes as part of the second such ceremony this year for a force that has edged close to crisis in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will attend a ceremony for Evans, who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A joint services honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, to a catafalque where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP) Credit: Mandel Ngan Credit: Mandel Ngan

Community members line the streets in downtown Adams, Mass., to pay their respects as the funeral procession for Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans leaves St. Stanislaus Kotska Church after his funeral, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Credit: Stephanie Zollshan

Capitol Police Officers carry the casket of their fellow officer, the late William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kotska Church in Adams, Mass., for his funeral on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Credit: Stephanie Zollshan

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is among the crowd that gathered along Park Street to pay her respects as the funeral procession for Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans leaves St. Stanislaus Kotska Church after his funeral, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Credit: Stephanie Zollshan

Law enforcement personnel line the streets as the hearse carrying the casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives at St. Stanislaus Kotska Church for his funeral on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Credit: Stephanie Zollshan

Capitol Police Officers carry the casket of their fellow officer, the late William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kotska Church in Adams, Mass., for his funeral on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Credit: Stephanie Zollshan

Capitol Police Officers carry the casket of their fellow officer, the late William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kotska Church in Adams, Mass., for his funeral on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Credit: Stephanie Zollshan

Members of the Massachusetts state police, below, line the street as mourners for the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, depart St. Stanislaus Kostka Church following a funeral Mass, in Adams, Mass., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans from St. Stanislaus Kostka Church following a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

People display American flags as a hearse, center, carrying the coffin of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, left, drives though downtown Adams, Mass., following a funeral Mass for Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Shannon Terranova, center left, wife of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, carries her daughter Abigail Evans, 7, while departing St. Stanislaus Kostka Church with Evan's mother Janice Evans, left, following a funeral Mass for her husband, in Adams, Mass., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

A woman, center, places her hand on her chest as a hearse carrying the coffin of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, right, drives though downtown Adams, Mass., following a funeral Mass for Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

A hearse carrying the coffin of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, left, drives past people holding flags while escorted by motorcycles though Adams, Mass., following a funeral Mass for Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Shannon Terranova, center right, wife of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, carries her daughter Abigail Evans, 7, right, while walking with her son Logan Evans, 9, front left, and Evan's mother Janice Evans, left, as they depart St. Stanislaus Kostka Church following a funeral Mass for her husband, in Adams, Mass., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne