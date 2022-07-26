Hundreds of firefighters battle blaze on Czech-German border

The Czech Republic has asked neighboring countries for help, the firefighters said. Poland has sent a helicopter and another one is expected from Slovakia.
The Czechs also requested three Canadair planes that are specifically designed for aerial firefighting.
Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Interior Minister Vit Rakusan were visiting the area on Tuesday.
The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said the smoke has spread 100 or more kilometers (60 miles or more) from the fire.
Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)
Credit: Hajek Vojtech
A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)
Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ
A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)
The forest is on fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The forest fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park has spread. For Bad Schandau disaster alert has been triggered, said a spokesman for the district office Saechsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge on Tuesday morning. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)
Credit: Robert Michael
A Bell CH-53 German Bundeswehr army firefighter helicopter loads water from a sea in Falkenberg, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Firefighters in Brandenburg continue to fight a large forest fire in the Elbe-Elster district. Since yesterday, it has been burning on an area of 800 hectares. First residents had to leave their homes. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)
Credit: Jan Woitas
