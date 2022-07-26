journal-news logo
X

Hundreds of firefighters battle blaze on Czech-German border

Firefighters throw water on fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, above the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters throw water on fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, above the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Officials say firefighters from several countries have joined forces to battle a fire in a national park in northern Czech Republic that has spread to neighboring Germany

PRAGUE (AP) — Firefighters from several countries have joined forces to battle a fire in a national park in northern Czech Republic that has spread to neighboring Germany, officials said Tuesday.

The fire in the Bohemian Switzerland park broke out on Sunday and was mostly contained before windy weather caused it to spread again on Monday afternoon and overnight. Firefighters said some 30 hectares have been affected in the park and more across the border in the German state of Saxony.

No injuries have been reported.

Some 80 people have been evacuated from the border town of Hrensko, and more from the village of Mezna, where the flames have destroyed or damaged several homes, firefighters spokesman Lukas Marvan said.

Dozens of German children were evacuated from a summer camp on the Czech side of the border and transported back to Germany.

The Czech Republic has asked neighboring countries for help, the firefighters said. Poland has sent a helicopter and another one is expected from Slovakia.

The Czechs also requested three Canadair planes that are specifically designed for aerial firefighting.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Interior Minister Vit Rakusan were visiting the area on Tuesday.

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said the smoke has spread 100 or more kilometers (60 miles or more) from the fire.

Combined ShapeCaption
Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

Credit: Hajek Vojtech

Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

Credit: Hajek Vojtech

Combined ShapeCaption
Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

Credit: Hajek Vojtech

Credit: Hajek Vojtech

Combined ShapeCaption
Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

Credit: Hajek Vojtech

Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

Credit: Hajek Vojtech

Combined ShapeCaption
Smoke rises from the fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near Hrensko, Czech Republic, Monday July 25, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Vojtech/CTK via AP)

Credit: Hajek Vojtech

Credit: Hajek Vojtech

Combined ShapeCaption
A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)

Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ

A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)

Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ

Combined ShapeCaption
A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)

Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ

Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ

Combined ShapeCaption
A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)

Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ

A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)

Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ

Combined ShapeCaption
A large forest fire continues in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, near the village Hrensko, Czech Republic, Tuesday July 26, 2022. The fire broke out on Sunday and started spreading on Monday as the wind rose. (Hajek Ondrej/CTK via AP)

Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ

Credit: HAJEK ONDREJ

Combined ShapeCaption
The forest is on fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The forest fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park has spread. For Bad Schandau disaster alert has been triggered, said a spokesman for the district office Saechsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge on Tuesday morning. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Credit: Robert Michael

The forest is on fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The forest fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park has spread. For Bad Schandau disaster alert has been triggered, said a spokesman for the district office Saechsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge on Tuesday morning. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Credit: Robert Michael

Combined ShapeCaption
The forest is on fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The forest fire in the Saxon Switzerland National Park has spread. For Bad Schandau disaster alert has been triggered, said a spokesman for the district office Saechsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge on Tuesday morning. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Credit: Robert Michael

Credit: Robert Michael

Combined ShapeCaption
A Bell CH-53 German Bundeswehr army firefighter helicopter loads water from a sea in Falkenberg, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Firefighters in Brandenburg continue to fight a large forest fire in the Elbe-Elster district. Since yesterday, it has been burning on an area of 800 hectares. First residents had to leave their homes. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

Credit: Jan Woitas

A Bell CH-53 German Bundeswehr army firefighter helicopter loads water from a sea in Falkenberg, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Firefighters in Brandenburg continue to fight a large forest fire in the Elbe-Elster district. Since yesterday, it has been burning on an area of 800 hectares. First residents had to leave their homes. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

Credit: Jan Woitas

Combined ShapeCaption
A Bell CH-53 German Bundeswehr army firefighter helicopter loads water from a sea in Falkenberg, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Firefighters in Brandenburg continue to fight a large forest fire in the Elbe-Elster district. Since yesterday, it has been burning on an area of 800 hectares. First residents had to leave their homes. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP)

Credit: Jan Woitas

Credit: Jan Woitas

In Other News
1
Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets
2
GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania
3
Liberia marks its founding and independence amid challenges
4
Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate
5
Serbian police break up people-smuggling gang, find migrants
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top