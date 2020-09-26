Hundreds of anti-coal campaigners protest at German mine

The campaign group Ende Gelaende said around 3,000 people took part in various activities, including the symbolic reopening of a shuttered bar in the doomed village of Keyenberg.

The Garzweiler mine and nearby power plants have been a focus of protests for several years. Environmentalists say they are among the biggest sources of harmful pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in Europe.

In her weekly video message, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Saturday for sustainable development, including to confront the threat of global warming.

Merkel cited Germany's increase in renewable energy production as an example of the measures her country has taken. She did not mention coal mines.

Frank Jordans reported from Berlin.

Activists block Garzweiler power plant site, a coal conveyor, in Grevenbroich, western Germany, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Anti-coal protesters have entered a mine to protest the continued extraction and use of fossil fuels. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

Activists are surrounded by police on the Garzweiler power plant grounds in Grevenbroich, western Germany, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Anti-coal protesters have entered a mine to protest the continued extraction and use of fossil fuels. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

A coal fired power station steams near the Garzweiler surface coal mine in Germany, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Several groups like 'Friday for Future' or 'Ende Gelaende' started actions for climate justice in the coming days throughout Germany. The movement demands that the German government phase out coal by 2030 and make Germany carbon neutral by 2035. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Cimate activists prepare at a camp near the Garzweiler surface coal mine at Keyenberg, Germany, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Several groups like 'Friday for Future' or 'Ende Gelaende' started actions for climate justice in the coming days throughout Germany. The movement demands that the German government phase out coal by 2030 and make Germany carbon neutral by 2035. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Police officers on horses secure the Garzweiler surface coal mine, passing a sign reading 'climate activism is not a crime' near Keyenberg, Germany, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Several groups like 'Friday for Future' or 'Ende Gelaende' started actions for climate justice in the coming days throughout Germany. The movement demands that the German government phase out coal by 2030 and make Germany carbon neutral by 2035. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner