Hundreds join Daunte Wright's family on march for justice

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's killing, which Katie Wright said was not enough. He was killed as the Minneapolis area already was on heightened alert during the trial of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death. Chauvin was convicted April 20.

Johnathon McClellan, president of the Minnesota Justice Coalition, told protesters that his group is demanding that additional charges be brought against Potter. He also said the coalition plans to pressure elected officials to support police reform, the Star Tribune reported.

Demonstrators shut down traffic a couple of times before arriving at the police station, which is secured by concrete barriers and fencing.

Wright's name was spelled out in air fresheners attached to the fencing. Wright's mother said he told her on the phone that he was pulled over for an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror.

Police have said they pulled Wright over for an expired registration, and then discovered that he had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. Potter fatally shot Wright seconds after he pulled away from officers as they tried to arrest him.

Amyna Price, 26, of Birmingham, Ala., marches to the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday, May 2, 2021. Hundreds of people joined Daunte Wright's family and friends on a march through the Minneapolis suburb where he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop three weeks earlier. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jerry Holt Credit: Jerry Holt

A school bus driver stops to look at a makeshift memorial at the site where Daunte Wright was killed a day after he was laid to rest, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The 20-year-old Wright was killed by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez