Hundreds in Stockholm protest Sweden's virus restrictions

Aftonbladet said the rally was organised by a group named Freedom Sweden, which it said believes that COVID-19 rules restrict human freedom.

“There are so many people in Sweden who have had enough of these restrictions, which are really unfounded, and want to put their foot down and show that we don't agree to it anymore,” Filip Sjostrom, an organizer from Freedom Sweden, told Expressen.

According to Expressen, the protesters included far-right activists, people against vaccines and some families with children.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Sweden, unlike most other European countries, opted to keep its society largely open with few restrictions but the government has taken a substantially harder stance in the past few months.

Sweden has seen over 13,000 deaths in the pandemic, while its Nordic neighbors Denmark, Norway and Finland, who chose to impose coronavirus restrictions much earlier, have a combined COVID-19 death toll of 3,777.

Anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions in Stockholm Saturday March 6, 2021. The protest was disbanded by police due to lack of permit for the public gathering. (Henrik Montgomery / TT via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery Credit: Henrik Montgomery

