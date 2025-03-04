Breaking: Butler County Jail facing civil rights lawsuit as it prepares to house ICE inmates

Hundreds cheer as runners with fry pans race to mark Pancake Day

Racers dressed as a skyscraper, beekeeper and a chest of drawers were among dozens of runners zipping around a central London square with a frying pan in hand to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, or “Pancake Day.”
Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
59 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Racers dressed as a skyscraper, beekeeper and a chest of drawers were among dozens of runners in zany costumes zipping around a central London square with a frying pan in hand to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, or “Pancake Day.”

Hundreds of people packed into Guildhall Yard and cheered as participants in the annual Inter-Livery Pancake Race ran around the square while tossing pancakes in their frying pans.

The spectacle was one of many pancake races across the U.K. to mark the day before the start of Lent, the Christian period of repentance and sacrifice before Easter. Celebrated as Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday in other parts of the world, the name Shrove Tuesday derives from the English word meaning to seek forgiveness or be granted absolution.

The Inter-Livery race featured teams donning fancy dress or traditional garb that represent their livery companies — historic guilds or trade associations that have existed in London for almost 1,000 years.

The company of gunmakers fired the starting gun, the clockmakers timed the races, while the “fruiterers” provided the lemons to go with the pancakes on sale from stands at the square.

Winners receive a trophy — as well as a frying pan.

A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

A runner competes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

A runner competes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Competitors parade in costumes during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

A competitor flips a pancake during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

A competitor in a costume runs during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

A competitor is seen in a costume during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Runners in costumes compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Runners compete during a traditional pancake race by livery companies at the Guildhall in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

