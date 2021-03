Hundreds arrested in Belarus 'Freedom Day' protest

The protests that broke out in August after a disputed election which gave him a sixth term in office were the largest and most persistent show of opposition the former Soviet republic has seen.

Protests dwindled markedly in recent months as freezing winter weather gripped the country and opposition morale flagged amid harsh arrests.

More than 33,000 people were arrested during last year's protests, many of them beaten by police. Some of those arrested have drawn long prison sentences, including two journalists who were sentenced in February to two years in prison for covering the protests.

But opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against Lukashenko and then fled into exile in Lithuania after the election, has called on Belarusians to start a new wave of protests.

The Thursday protest marked the anniversary of the 1918 declaration of the Belarus People's Republic, an independent state that lasted only a few months before the Red Army moved in. The opposition traditionally observes the anniversary as the country's unofficial Freedom Day.

The U.S. Embassy on Thursday called on Belarusian authorities to stop their repression, saying that "The United States congratulates the people of Belarus on the March 25 anniversary and looks forward to the day when the people of Belarus will define their own future.”

Also Thursday, police arrested several top figures of an organization of ethnic Poles in Belarus. The arrests came a day after their leader, Andżelika Borys, was sentenced to 15 days in jail for holding unauthorized mass events.

Authorities on Thursday opened a criminal case against Borys for allegedly inciting social hatred, a charge that could carry a sentence of 12 years. Leaders of the ethnic Poles have organized actions in memory of the anti-communist underground in Poland and Belarus after World War II that have offended Belarusian authorities.

People carry a giant historical flag of Belarus during a celebration 103rd anniversary of the declaration of the Belarusian People's Respublic, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Freedom Day is an unofficial holiday in Belarus celebrated on March 25 to commemorate the declaration of independence by the Belarusian Democratic Republic on that date in 1918.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, left, helps to carry a giant historical flag of Belarus during a celebration of the 103rd. anniversary of the declaration of the Belarusian People's Respublic, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Freedom Day is an unofficial holiday in Belarus celebrated on 25 March to commemorate the declaration of independence by the Belarusian Democratic Republic on that date in 1918.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Police officers check documents of a man as they patrol a street to prevent a rally commemorating the founding of Belarus' 1918 proclamation of independence from Russia, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Belarusian opposition have urged people to protest against repressions in the country and Lukashenko's regime. (BelaPan via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police water cannons parked in a street to prevent a rally commemorating the founding of Belarus' 1918 proclamation of independence from Russia, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Belarusian opposition have urged people to protest against repressions in the country and Lukashenko's regime. (BelaPan via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Police patrol a street to prevent a rally commemorating the founding of Belarus' 1918 proclamation of independence from Russia, in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Belarusian opposition have urged people to protest against repressions in the country and Lukashenko's regime. (BelaPan via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited