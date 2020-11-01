Huge funeral for Montenegro bishop despite rising infections

Thousands gathered outside the main temple in the capital, Podgorica, for the liturgy and the burial of Bishop Amfilohije inside the church crypt. Authorities said the bishop died Friday after contracting the virus weeks ago.

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, led the prayers inside the packed church joined by dozens of officials and the clergy. Many of those inside the church did not wear protective face masks or keep social distance from each other.