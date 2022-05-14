Hudson, Cardinals combine to stop Giants' 6-game win streak

Hudson (3-2) worked around five hits and two walks in five innings. Génesis Cabrera, Andre Pallante, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos teamed up to pitch the final four innings.

Helsley took over for Pallante with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. He got Brandon Belt to ground into a double play to protect a 2-0 lead.

Helsley, who made his first appearance since May 6, has thrown 15 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings dating to last Aug. 7.

Jakob Junis (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. San Francisco has lost nine of its last 12 games in St. Louis.

Edman’s fourth home run of the season in the fifth gave the Cardinals home runs in a season-best 10 straight games.

Brendan Donovan doubled home Molina for an early lead.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hit RBI doubles off former Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia in the seventh.

GIANTS ON THE MOVE

San Francisco traded utilityman Mauricio Dubón to Houston for minor league catcher Michael Papierski, who will report to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Sacramento prior to the game. Walton, who was acquired from Seattle on Wednesday, started at second base and hit a double in the seventh inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF Tommy La Stella (right Achilles inflammation) went 2 for 5 with a grand slam with Triple-A Sacramento in the seventh game of his rehab assignment.

Cardinals: Activated RHP Drew VerHagen (right hip impingement) from the injured list and optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals will activate RHP Adam Wainwright (3-3, 3.18 ERA) off the COVID-19 injured list to start Sunday night in the final game of the three-game series. The Giants will start LHP Carlos Rodón (4-1, 1.80 ERA) who is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA in three career starts against St. Louis.

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Caption San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) is unable to catch a fly ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Caption San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) stands near as St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina gestures toward the dugout after hitting a double during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Caption San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Jakob Junis (34) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)