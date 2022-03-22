HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants

“After two years of devastating tornadoes, flooding and ice storms, we are looking forward to seeing how this funding can help make an impact in our long-term recovery efforts,” Beshear said in a statement.

Under guidance issued by HUD in January, the state and local agencies receiving the block grants are instructed to prioritize climate-change mitigation and equity for underserved communities in deciding how to disperse those funds.

These block grants traditionally come with a great deal of flexibility for local authorities and recipient agencies to decide where best to target the funds depending on the nature of the disaster. For example, wildfires tend to largely destroy buildings and residences, while storms and hurricanes often do the most damage to infrastructure like bridges, sewers and electrical grids.

Most of that flexibility remains, but HUD is now directing recipient agencies to prioritize long-term environmental resilience and serving traditionally marginalized populations.

All new construction funded by the grants will need to be built to green standards that emphasis energy efficiency and resilience against similar disasters down the line.

“Communities will have greater resources and focus to ensure equitable outcomes for underserved households that too often bear the brunt of climate-related disasters," Fudge said. "With these funds, we are sending a strong message that equity and forward-looking mitigation are priorities of HUD and this administration’s disaster recovery work.”

Caption FILE - President Joe Biden tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida in Manville, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., looks on at right. The Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating nearly $3 billion in disaster relief to cover recovery efforts by multiple state and local governments. The Community Development Block Grants, announced Tuesday, March 22, 2022, are going to 10 local governments and 13 state governments for 16 major disasters that took place in 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption FILE - President Joe Biden tours a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ida in Manville, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., looks on at right. The Department of Housing and Urban Development is allocating nearly $3 billion in disaster relief to cover recovery efforts by multiple state and local governments. The Community Development Block Grants, announced Tuesday, March 22, 2022, are going to 10 local governments and 13 state governments for 16 major disasters that took place in 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci