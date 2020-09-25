HUD secretary's notes show he's upset with WH appointments

There was no immediate comment from the White House or Carson's office.

McEntee's appointment to head the personnel office has been controversial.

He first worked as an intern on the 2016 Trump campaign and then rose to become one of the president’s closest staffers, with an office adjacent to the Oval Office. McEntee had served as Trump’s personal aide until he was forced out of the White House in 2018 on the orders of former chief of staff John Kelly over issues with his security clearance.

McEntee, 30, returned to the White House in early 2019 after being tapped to lead the White House Presidential Personnel Office, an influential posting that coordinates the screening and hiring of thousands of federal government workers. In his job, he is expected to ensure that those offered jobs are loyal and believe in Trump’s presidency.

Riechmann contributed from Washington.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson holds notes as he speaks during a campaign event before President Donald Trump at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Notes of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson are visible as he speaks before President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci