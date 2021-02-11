HUD reverses Trump policy, bans gender identity housing bias

“Every person should be able to secure a roof over their head free from discrimination, and the action we are taking today will move us closer to that goal,” said Jeanine M. Worden, acting assistant secretary of Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, in a statement.

The policy change announced Thursday acts off an interpretation of the Fair Housing Act and the Supreme Court's ruling last summer that gender identity and sexual orientation are protected by the 1964 Civil Rights Act.