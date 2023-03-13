X
HSBC will buy UK subsidiary of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — The UK Treasury and the Bank of England have “facilitated the sale″ of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC, ensuring the security of 6.7 billion pounds ($8.1 billion) of deposits.

British officials worked throughout the weekend to find a buyer for the UK subsidiary of the California-based bank that failed last week.

“This morning, the government and the Bank of England facilitated a private sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK to HSBC,″ Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said in a Tweet. “Deposits will be protected, with no taxpayer support. I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver that promise.”

HSBC said it will acquire Silicon Valley Bank UK Ltd for one pound.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

