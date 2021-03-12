Howard tossed, No. 4 Michigan tops Terps, Big Ten semis next

But the Wolverines answered with an 8-0 run to make it 65-52 with 7:22 left and Maryland never seriously challenged again.

Franz Wagner and Eli Brooks each scored 16 points for the league's regular-season champs.

Eric Ayala scored 19 points and Darryl Morsell added 16 to lead the eighth-seeded Terrapins (16-13).

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: A strong finish — and Thursday's victory over Michigan State — should be enough to get an NCAA Tournament bid. But shooting 74% from the field through the first 15 minutes, the Terrapins' shooting touch went away and the predictable result was a third straight loss in this season's series.

Michigan: After some early jitters, the Wolverines settled down and played their game. Michigan is 7-2 since resuming basketball activities following a COVID-19 shutdown, with six of those wins by at least seven points. The biggest impediment to a tourney title this weekend might be fatigue.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Will find out its next opponent on Selection Sunday.

Michigan: Faces either No. 9 Ohio State or No. 21 Purdue on Saturday.

Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) grabs a rebound over Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) and guard Aaron Wiggins (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) is fouled as he shoots over Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) and Maryland forward Galin Smith (30) go to the floor for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, front, is restrained after being ejected from the game in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard questions a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. Howard was later ejected from the game.

Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) celebrates as Michigan took the lead at halftime in an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) shoots over Michigan guard Chaundee Brown (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) shoots in front of Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) shoots over Michigan guards Mike Smith (12) and Chaundee Brown (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, center, is restrained after being ejected from the game in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021.