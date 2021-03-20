Howard, Michigan roll past Texas Southern in NCAA tourney

The Wolverines used their depth to replace his 13.1 points per game and floor leadership against the Tigers (17-9).

Michigan never trailed in building a lead that reached 24 early in the second half. The 7-1 Dickinson provided the inside power against the smaller Tigers while Smith and Brooks offered long-distance punch by knocking down 3-pointers.

It wasn’t perfect as Texas Southern outscored Michigan 42-30 in the paint and got within 12 late, causing Dickinson to re-enter the game. Dickinson fouled out, but the Wolverines had more than enough to close it out.

Michael Weathers had 24 points for the Tigers, who were coming off a First Four win over Mount St. Mary's that gave the Southwestern Athletic Conference school its second NCAA victory.

Texas Southern's win on Thursday was part of an historic day for historically Black colleges and universities. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member Norfolk State ousted Appalachian State on the same court, marking the first time SWAC and MEAC schools won NCAA Tournament games on the same day.

TSU faced a much taller task against a Michigan squad bent on rebounding from its Big Ten Tournament semifinal loss to Maryland. The Tigers stayed close for the early minutes before the Wolverines eventually pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern: The Tigers didn’t wilt despite the big deficit and drove their way to paint points. That was needed with their perimeter game finishing just 1 for 12 from behind the arc.

Michigan: The Wolverines won the glass 38-28 and forced 10 turnovers leading to 19 points, which helped them lead throughout. They need to finish better as the road becomes tougher from here on out.

Michigan's Mike Smith (12) gets pressure from Texas Southern's Yahuza Rasas (0) and Michael Weathers (20) during the first half of a First Round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin

Michigan players wear t-shirts that read "#NotNCAAProperty" when not competing during a First Round game against Texas Southern in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin

Texas Southern's Michael Weathers (20) moves the ball downcourt as Michigan's Chaundee Brown Jr. (15) defends during the first half of a First Round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) Credit: Robert Franklin Credit: Robert Franklin