How to impress a US president? Spin up a fighter jet escort for Air Force One

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia didn't even wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to land there before it set out to impress him in a sky-high way.
As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday, he got a ceremonial escort from six Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s as his plane approached the kingdom's capital — an exceptionally rare sight.
Margo Martin, a White House official, posted video of the escort online, declaring, “Saudi F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!”
The Royal Saudi Air Force has the world’s largest fleet of F-15s after the U.S. Air Force.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Flash flooding forces evacuation of elementary school in western...
2
Microsoft lays off about 3% of its workforce in what one executive...
3
Federal judge OKs use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans who...
4
Trump's new pardon attorney says he will scrutinize pardons that Biden...
5
Dan Seavey, patriarch of Alaska mushing family who raced in the first...