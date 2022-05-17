BreakingNews
Name, Image and Likeness proposal for Ohio high school athletes voted down
journal-news logo
X

Houston RHP Odorizzi stretchered off in Boston, to get MRI

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is wheeled off the field after being tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is wheeled off the field after being tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Nation & World
Updated 19 minutes ago
Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed with a leg injury while running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher

BOSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed with a leg injury while running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher.

The team said he had “left lower leg discomfort,” and manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi would get an MRI. The pitcher was on crutches, wearing a boot and in good spirits after the game, Baker said.

“He’s probably doing better than it looked like on the mound,” Baker said.

Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kiké Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.

He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off.

Odorizzi was 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA this season. Boston won the game 6-3.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi (17) is tended to on the mound after the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi winds up for a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi winds up for a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi winds up for a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
Houston Astros' Jake Odorizzi delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

In Other News
1
Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience
2
Zimbabwe urges sale of stockpile of seized elephant ivory
3
Eagles of Death Metal members testify about Bataclan attack
4
Hezbollah, allies lose majority in Lebanon's parliament
5
Wall Street opens higher, led by rebounding tech stocks
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top