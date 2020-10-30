Houston looks to boost turnout by offering 24-hour voting

“Hopefully in the future, dozens of counties follow our lead and offer a night of 24-hour voting to support their voters,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.

Voting sites that stay open 24 hours are rare, according to Michael Pomante, an assistant professor of political science at Jacksonville University in Florida. In March, Los Angeles County offered six 24-hour voting locations during the presidential primary.

“Harris County seems to be doing what they can at the county level to improve access to the polls,” Pomante said.

Some who attended Bun B's concert Thursday night then drove to a nearby polling site at NRG Arena, which saw a steady stream of late night and early morning voters. Some danced as a DJ kept the party going in a parking lot.

By around 11 p.m. Thursday, Claudia Macias, 46, an educator from Houston, had cast her ballot and was standing outside the arena in the cold night air. She recalled how a woman who voted before her was escorting her much older mother who had “dressed to the nines” to go out and vote.

The woman apologized to Macias because her mother was slow.

“I go: ’We have 24 hours. You don’t worry about the time. You let her take her time to go in there and cast her vote,'” Macias said.

About 3 miles (5 kilometers) away at the Texas Medical Center, Ashley Lee, 32, Christian Mata, 24, and Tiffany Wiltz voted at around 1 a.m. They are all pharmacy technicians at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center and usually work until 11 p.m.

Lee said having the 24-hour voting site at the medical center made sense as many health care workers have shifts that can make it difficult to vote.

“We work long hours. This is perfect,” said Wiltz.

At Victory Worship Center, a church in north Houston, a steady stream of voters came in late Thursday night and early Friday. By around 2 a.m., the pace had slowed.

"I was surprised how many people came in. We’ve had a good flow,” said Herman Williams, the precinct judge at the polling station.

At a multiservice center in Kashmere Gardens, one of Houston’s historically African American neighborhoods, Felix Sylvester, 65, was the only person casting a ballot at around 3 a.m. Friday.

He voted after finishing his shift at a grain silo in suburban Houston at around 2 a.m. Sylvester said he hopes the county has 24-hour voting locations in future elections.

“It would accommodate those of us who want to avoid those lines and it would also accommodate those of us who have these kind of weird hours,” he said.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the county’s top elected official, said she hopes 24-hour voting locations will become permanent.

“Folks want to participate. They just have to be invited. This effort is part of that. It’s part of really opening the doors of government,” Hidalgo said.

