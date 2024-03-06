House Republicans invite Hunter Biden and former associates for a public hearing in mid-March

By FARNOUSH AMIRI – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have invited Hunter Biden and his former business associates to appear at a public hearing later in March as part of the next step in their monthslong impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee said it will hold a hearing March 20 that is expected to include an appearance by the president's son and three former associates.

Hunter Biden and his lawyer had insisted that he appear for a public hearing instead of the private deposition he sat for last week that lasted more than seven hours, citing concerns that GOP lawmakers would distort his interview. The two sides ultimately agreed to a sit-down testimony first, followed by a public hearing.

It remains unclear whether Hunter Biden or any of the others have agreed to this proposed date by Republicans.

A request for comment from Biden's representatives was not immediately returned Wednesday.

