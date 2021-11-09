House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

The committee said Tuesday that it had issued subpoenas for Miller, who the panel said “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud” and McEnany, who lawmakers said was present at times with Trump as he watched the insurrection and spoke at a rally that morning.

The panel is also demanding documents and testimony from Keith Kellogg, former Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, writing in the subpoena that it wants to hear from him because “you were with President Trump as the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded and have direct information about the former president’s statements about, and reactions to, the Capitol insurrection.” It also says that according to several accounts, Kellogg urged Trump to send out a tweet aimed at helping to control the crowd.

Other former Trump aides subpoenaed include personal assistant Nicholas Luna, special assistant Molly Michael, deputy assistant Ben Williamson, deputy chief of staff Christopher Liddell, personnel director John McEntee, special assistant Cassidy Hutchinson and Justice Department official Kenneth Klukowski.

The committee said Klukowski communicated with senior Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark about a letter Clark sent to Georgia election officials urging them to delay certification of the voting results in that state because of purported fraud.

The letter also said Clark and Klukowski spoke before a Jan. 3 meeting at the White House in which Trump contemplated replacing acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen with Clark.

The committee has also subpoenaed Clark, who appeared for a deposition last week and declined to testify.

Caption FILE - White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stands on stage at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump at Prescott Regional Airport, on Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials, including McEnany, who worked for Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon