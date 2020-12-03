House Dems pick moderate New Yorker to lead campaign arm

“I will work every day to improve our campaign operations, connect with voters across lines of difference, protect our incumbents, and expand our majority,” Maloney said in a statement after his victory.

Also Thursday, Democrats elected Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., to chair the House Appropriations Committee. DeLauro is a 30-year House veteran who's long been on the Appropriations panel, which controls around $1.4 trillion in spending, a hefty chunk of the federal budget.

DeLauro defeated Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., 148-79.

Maloney has been elected five times from a district in New York's mid-Hudson valley that Donald Trump carried narrowly in the 2016 presidential election. While campaigning for his new post, Maloney touted his ability to win in a competitive district, his fundraising connections and a five-month study he led of the campaign committee's 2016 performance that resulted in structural changes.

“I did all this as a married gay man with an interracial family — the first, and until 2020 only, openly LGBTQ person ever elected to Congress in New York," he wrote in a letter to colleagues. He added, “I know what it means to develop relationships with voters across lines of difference because I do it every day."

Maloney was reelected in November by a comfortable 11 percentage points.

Democrats are assured of controlling the House again in the new Congress that convenes in January. But with a handful of races still uncalled, their edge over the GOP currently stands at 222-208, and they're likely to have the chamber's narrowest majority in two decades.

Democrats went into November’s elections with a 232-197 House majority, along with an independent and five vacancies.

The 2022 election looms as a difficult one for House Democrats. Besides defending a slender majority, midterm congressional elections are historically difficult for the party that controls the White House, where Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is headed Jan. 20.

