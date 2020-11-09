House Dem campaign chair won't seek post anew after losses

Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos' decision to not seek a new term atop the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee comes with party members upset and divided over why that happened. Their candidates widely outraised their Republican rivals in many races and Bustos' committee spent aggressively in GOP-held districts around the country in hopes of making their majority even larger.

Both parties and nonpartisan political analysts expected Democrats to pad the size of this year’s majority by perhaps 15 seats. While they are on track to retain House control, seven Democratic incumbents were defeated and they'd ousted no Republican representatives, leaving it all but certain they will have a narrower hold on the chamber.