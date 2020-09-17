House condemns racism against Asian Americans amid pandemic

Republicans said Trump was turning his ire toward China's government and not Asian Americans. Trump in March insisted that Asian Americans were “amazing people” and not at fault for spreading the virus.

Several House Republicans spoke against the resolution. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said it was “just another opportunity to attack the president.” Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs called it “woke culture on steroids.” Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said it was “ridiculous” and a “waste of time” as the House was about to adjourn for the week and Democrats and the White House have so far failed to agree on additional coronavirus relief.

“At the heart of this resolution is the absurd notion that referring to the virus as a Wuhan virus or the China virus is the same as contributing to violence against Asian Americans, which I will tell you no one on this side of the aisle supports,” McCarthy said.

Anti-discrimination groups have reported hundreds of actions against Asian Americans, especially in the early days of the outbreak. Even before cities began shutting down all restaurants to stop the spread of the virus, Chinese restaurant owners were experiencing steep declines in business because of racial stigma.

Asked in March why he called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” Trump told reporters at the White House that he doesn’t consider it a racist remark. “It’s not racist at all,” Trump said, adding that he calls it the “Chinese virus” because he wants to be accurate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, with House Democrats, speaks during a news conference about COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. From left are Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., Pelosi, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin