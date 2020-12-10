House committee issues subpoena for Census documents

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ross has until Dec. 21 to comply with the subpoena, Maloney said.

The Census Bureau said last week that the data irregularities affect only a tiny percentage of the records and are being resolved as quickly as possible. The timeline remains in flux for turning in the apportionment numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets in future elections, the bureau said in a Dec. 2 statement.

The data anomalies represent less than seven-tenths of 1% of records, according to the bureau. But experts testifying at a House hearing on Dec. 3 said that even errors of just tens of thousands of people out of the nation’s 330 million residents can affect which states get an extra congressional seat or lose one.

The House committee has obtained three new internal agency documents showing the Census Bureau plans to deliver the apportionment numbers to the president no earlier than Jan. 23, which would be shortly after Trump leaves office and President-elect Joe Biden takes over.

Missing the Dec. 31 deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers would be a blow to Trump’s unprecedented efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted in the numbers, which are also used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed.