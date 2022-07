House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

It now goes to the Senate.

The bill's centerpiece would permanently boost pay and benefits for federal wildland firefighters. President Joe Biden signed a measure last month giving them a hefty raise for the next two years, a move that affects more than 16,000 firefighters and comes as much of the West braces for another difficult wildfire season.

Pay raises for the federal firefighters had been included in last year's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but the money was held up as federal agencies studied recruitment and retention data to decide where to deliver them. The raise approved by Biden was retroactive to Oct. 1, 2021, and expires Sept. 30, 2023.

The House bill would make the pay raises permanent and sets minimum pay for federal wildland firefighters at $20 per hour, or nearly $42,000 a year. It also raises eligibility for hazardous-duty pay and boosts mental health and other services for firefighters. The bill is named after smokejumper Tim Hart, who died fighting a wildfire in New Mexico last year.

“The West is hot — hotter than ever — it is dry and when it is windy, the West is on fire,'' said Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash. “And we are seeing this every year because of climate change. That’s why this bill is so important.''

The legislation “will protect the West by addressing water shortages and protecting our forests and addressing the needs of our firefighters,” Schrier said.

Republicans denounced the measure as “political messaging," noting that firefighters' hourly pay has already been increased above $20 in most cases. The House bill does not appropriate additional money for the Forest Service or other agencies, and without such an increase, the Forest Service says it would have to lay off about 470 wildland firefighters.

Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, the top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, called it “egregious” that Democrats would seek to enact provisions that could lead to firefighter layoffs in the midst of a devastating wildfire season.

“Democrats are finally waking up to the wildfire and drought crises, exacerbated by years of forest mismanagement and a lack of long-term water storage. Unfortunately, Democrats’ proposals are anything but solutions,'' Westerman said. He accused Democrats of failing to follow science showing the need to manage forests before fires begin, and said Democrats “fail to construct the kind of long-term infrastructure needed to make communities resilient to drought'' while prioritizing ”liberal talking points" about climate change.

Neguse called that accusation outrageous and noted that many of the bills included in the wildfire/drought legislation are Republican proposals.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the bill was important to the whole country — not just the West, where wildfires and drought are a daily reality.

“We are one nation indivisible and if one part of us is burning, we are all burning,” Hoyer said.

Besides boosting firefighter pay, the bill enhances forest management projects intended to reduce hazardous fuels such as small trees and underbrush that can make wildfires far more dangerous. It also establishes grant programs to help communities affected by air pollution from wildfires and improve watersheds damaged by wildfire.

Republicans called the thinning projects — which also include prescribed burns and removal of vegetation — meaningless without waivers of lengthy environmental reviews that can delay forest treatment by years.

The White House said in a statement that it supports efforts to address climate change, wildfires and drought, but wants to “work with the Congress to ensure the many provisions in the (bill) avoid duplication with existing authorities and administration efforts.″

Combined Shape Caption FILE - The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., early July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption FILE - The Oak Fire burns behind a scorched pickup truck in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., early July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Savino Sanchez holds his mother-in-law's dog as he and his family search through the remains of their home in Monte Vista, Colo., April 22, 2022, after a fire fueled by high winds Wednesday burned 17 structures and displaced six families. The family lost everything except the clothes on their backs, two dogs and their cat. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File) Credit: Christian Murdock Credit: Christian Murdock Combined Shape Caption FILE - Savino Sanchez holds his mother-in-law's dog as he and his family search through the remains of their home in Monte Vista, Colo., April 22, 2022, after a fire fueled by high winds Wednesday burned 17 structures and displaced six families. The family lost everything except the clothes on their backs, two dogs and their cat. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File) Credit: Christian Murdock Credit: Christian Murdock

Combined Shape Caption FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty of Calif., left, and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, right, listen as Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., talks to the media following a tour of a Diamondback Energy oil rig Feb. 10, 2021 in Midland, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman Combined Shape Caption FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty of Calif., left, and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, right, listen as Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., talks to the media following a tour of a Diamondback Energy oil rig Feb. 10, 2021 in Midland, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File) Credit: Eli Hartman Credit: Eli Hartman