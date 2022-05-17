House 1/6 panel rejects Justice Dept.'s transcript request

Garland has given no public indication about whether prosecutors might be considering a case against Trump. He has vowed, though, to hold accountable “all January 6th perpetrators, at any level” and said that would include those who wete “present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”

Thompson said the panel had shared some information with federal, state and local agencies but they could only review it in a specified location — a common government practice with sensitive documents known as an in-camera review. It’s unclear which specific interviews or documents the Justice Department had sought.

“They made a request, and we told them that as a committee, the product was ours, and we’re not giving anyone access to the work product,” Thompson told reporters Tuesday.

“We can’t share it, the document, with them,” Thompson said. “Big difference ... we can’t give them unilateral access.”

The Senate intelligence committee had rejected a similar request as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.