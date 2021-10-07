Hot tub on wheels: Suit says party vehicle lacks pool permit

Nashville's metropolitan government asked a judge to temporarily shut down the mobile tub in a lawsuit filed last week, The Tennessean reported. A hearing is scheduled next Wednesday.

The health department informed Music City Party Tub of the violation in an Aug. 11 letter, according to the report. The party vehicle has been a regular presence in Nashville's downtown entertainment district since April 2019, touted on a website as allowing at least six or seven revelers to soak at one time.