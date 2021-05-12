Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks

The Knicks had a 76-73 advantage going into the fourth quarter and scored nine of the first 11 points in the period to go up 85-75 with 7:39 remaining. The Lakers trailed by seven with 5 minutes left before going on a 9-2 run as Andre Drummond's layup off Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's assist evened it at 89 with 1:56 to go.

Rose’s jumper with 1:37 remaining put the Knicks up by two, but they were unable to come away with points on their final three possessions. Caldwell-Pope missed a 3-pointer from the corner but Wesley Matthews gathered in the rebound and laid it in to tie it at 91 with 3.1 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Randle missed a driving floater in the lane to send it to overtime.

The Knicks had a 42-40 advantage midway through the second quarter before the Lakers ran off nine straight points — including six by Kuzma — to go up 49-42 with 3:42 remaining. That was the largest lead by any team the first three quarters.

TIP INS

Knicks: Alec Burks (bruised left knee) and Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) were out for the third straight game.

Lakers: Alex Caruso got the start but only played seven minutes in the first quarter due to right foot soreness. ... Drummond (16 points, 18 rebounds) posted his 25th double-double this season, including his seventh since joining Los Angeles on March 28.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Close the regular season with three straight home games, beginning Thursday against San Antonio.

Lakers: Host Houston on Wednesday. Los Angeles will unveil its 2019-20 championship banner before the game.

