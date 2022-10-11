Hornets awaiting MRI on LaMelo Ball's injured left ankle

"Terry was the starting point guard on a team (the Boston Celtics in 2017-18) that went to the Eastern Conference finals," Clifford said. “It’s a role he is comfortable with and if that ends up being the situation, that is how we will do it.”

Clifford said he spoke with Ball, adding that he's in good spirits.

“We talked about whatever the plan is, you have to be on the rehab,” Clifford said. “The better you are with it, the quicker you will get back. He was disappointed but very upbeat. It's just part of the NBA.”

Clifford said the injury would also mean Dennis Smith Jr. would see more playing time.

