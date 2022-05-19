Horford and Smart cleared to play, White out for Celtics

“He was feeling fine from the get-go," Udoka said.

Miami had been game-planning for both Horford and Smart to be in the Boston lineup.

“The is the team that we were preparing for for Game 1," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It's good. You don’t want anybody out due to testing or an injury. We don’t want to duck any kind of competition."

Derrick White, who started and played 29 minutes in Boston's 118-107 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday, will not play in Game 2. He left Miami early because of the looming birth of a child.

“You don't want to say it's a tough situation. We knew he was expecting a baby soon," Udoka said. “Things happen in life and we always support our guys."

Smart's foot injury happened in Game 7 of the East semifinals against Milwaukee on Sunday. He tried to get ready in time to play Game 1 on Tuesday, to no avail.

“He looked good," Celtics guard Grant Williams said after the team's Thursday shootaround practice.

Horford was in the protocols for the third time this season. He missed the Celtics’ regular-season opener, then missed five more games in December, and was ruled out of Game 1 just a couple of hours before tipoff.

“We weren’t prepared to be playing without Al,” Boston center Daniel Theis said.

Miami will be without Kyle Lowry for the eighth time in its last 10 playoff games while he continues recovering from a hamstring strain. The Heat listed backcourt starters Gabe Vincent — Lowry’s replacement — and Max Strus as questionable for Game 2 with hamstring issues of their own, but both were available to play.

Caption Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart encourages his teammates from the sidelines during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Boston Celtics' Derrick White (9) goes up to shoot against Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown (1) and Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent, left, drives past Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum