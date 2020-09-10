Hopes muted as EU, UK talk again about post-Brexit ties

Relations appeared to become further strained Monday following reports that Britain’s Conservative government was attempting to unilaterally ride roughshod over its divorce agreement with the EU that paved the way for the U.K.'s smooth departure earlier this year.

EU officials said any attempt to override the international treaty could jeopardize peace in Northern Ireland as well as undermine the chances of any trade deal.

The British government said the publication of planned legislation on Wednesday is intended to tie up some “loose ends” where there was a need for “legal certainty.” It said the Internal Market Bill will ensure goods from Northern Ireland, which is part of the EU, will continue to have unfettered access to the U.K. market, while making clear EU state aid rules, which will continue to apply in Northern Ireland, won't apply in the rest of the U.K.

Though the government insists it's not planning to tear up its commitments, it appears that concerns over its intentions lie behind the resignation Tuesday of Jonathan Jones, one of the top officials in its legal department.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office confirmed the resignation, but wouldn't comment on the reason behind it. The Financial Times reported that Jones quit because of a dispute over suggestions the government would challenge parts of the withdrawal agreement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain could walk away from the talks within weeks and insists that a no-deal exit would be a “good outcome for the U.K.” He said in a statement that any agreement must be sealed by an EU summit scheduled for Oct. 15.

British businesses are worried about a collapse in the talks that could see tariffs and other impediments slapped on trade with the EU at the start of next year. Most economists think that the costs of a “no-deal” outcome would fall disproportionately on the U.K.

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, May 18, 2020, traffic moves along the M6 motorway near Birmingham, England. Trade associations representing British freight haulers and storage companies are asking for urgent talks with government leaders to allay concerns over preparations for Brexit, that may threaten supplies of critical goods caused by border controls and computer systems. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, FILE) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, United Kingdom's Brexit envoy David Frost arrives at EU headquarters in Brussels. Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator Frost is quoted in a newspaper Sunday Sept. 6, 2020, saying Britain wants “to get back the powers to control our borders and that is the most important thing”, as he talks tough ahead of crucial Brexit trade talks, saying the U.K. was “not afraid to walk away.” (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, FILE) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco