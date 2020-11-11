Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers to resign en masse

“In terms of legality and constitutionality, obviously from our point of view this is clearly in breach of basic law and our rights to participate in public affairs, and a failure to observe due process,” said Kwok.

A mass resignation by the pro-democracy camp would leave Hong Kong’s legislature with only pro-Beijing lawmakers. The pro-Beijing camp already makes up a majority of the city’s legislature, and would allow lawmakers to pass bills favored by Beijing without opposition.

Earlier in the year, the four now-disqualified pro-democracy lawmakers were barred from running for legislative elections originally scheduled for September, prior to the government stating that it would postpone the elections by a year due to the coronavirus situation. The four lawmakers later remained in their posts following the postponement.

The elections postponement was criticized by the pro-democracy camp as an attempt to block them from taking a majority of seats in the legislature, after they had held an unofficial pro-democracy primary participated in by over 600,000 voters to decide which candidates to field.

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a news conference at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Hong Kong has moved to disqualify the four pro-democracy legislators, after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove lawmakers from their positions if they're deemed to threaten national security. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a news conference at Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Hong Kong has moved to disqualify the four pro-democracy legislators, after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove lawmakers from their positions if they're deemed to threaten national security. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Four lawmakers, from left, Dennis Kwok, Kenneth Leung, Kenneth Leung, Kwok Ka-ki and Alvin Yeung pose after a press conference at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Hong Kong has moved to disqualify the four pro-democracy legislators after Beijing passed a resolution that would allow the local government to remove lawmakers from their positions if they're deemed to threaten national security. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to questions during a news conference in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Lam on Wednesday said in a news conference that legislators are expected to act in a proper way and pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong SAR, and that the political party must be composed of patriots. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, listens to questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Lam on Wednesday said in a news conference that legislators are expected to act in a proper way and pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region), and that the political party must be composed of patriots. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu