Hong Kong's No. 2 official says security law allows freedoms

Lee was speaking at a reception commemorating the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China in 1997. It coincides with the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party on the mainland, where Hong Kong's top leader Carrie Lam has been attending.

He said Hong Kong was on the rebound as the national security law restored social and political stability.

“Our team has more confidence than ever in Hong Kong’s prospect. In the coming year, we will continue to uphold national security with determination and improve the implementation of the one country, two systems principle,” he said.

On Thursday morning, a group of four activists including Raphael Wong, the head of the League of Social Democrats political party, marched through the streets of Wan Chai carrying a banner that called for the release of political prisoners. It occurred amid a heavy police presence after the yearly pro-democracy protest was banned.

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Four protesters carry a banner marching to the flag raising handover ceremony area in Hong Kong Thursday, July 1, 2021. The protest comes at a time when authorities have clamped down on dissent in the city. For a second year in a row this year, police have banned an annual June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, and a yearly July 1 pro-democracy protest, citing pandemic social distancing restrictions. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Guard of honour march to The flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Four protesters carry a banner marching to the flag raising handover ceremony area in Hong Kong Thursday, July 1, 2021. The protest comes at a time when authorities have clamped down on dissent in the city. For a second year in a row this year, police have banned an annual June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, and a yearly July 1 pro-democracy protest, citing pandemic social distancing restrictions. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

An honor guard marches to the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Acting Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, center, toasts at a reception, following the flag-raising ceremony for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Acting Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, center, attends the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Guard of honour march to the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Acting Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee, third from right, speaks at a reception, following the flag-raising ceremony for the celebration of 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung