Hong Kong's next leader receives official appointment letter

Critics say the framework, which provides Hong Kong with semi-autonomy and special freedoms for 50 years, is threatened by growing restrictions imposed by Beijing.

Lee thanked Xi for trusting him with the position and said he would do all that he can to live up to the expectations of Beijing and the Hong Kong people.

Premier Li also expressed full support for Lee and urged him to develop Hong Kong's economy and improve the livelihoods of its people.

Lee’s visit to Beijing comes weeks after he won an uncontested election earlier this month, gaining over 99% of all votes cast by an election committee made up largely of pro-Beijing members.

It is customary for the chief executive-elect to visit Beijing after winning election to receive a letter of appointment from Beijing. Lee flew to Beijing on Saturday for a four-day visit.

Lee's appointment comes during a continuing political crackdown in the city nearly three years after anti-government protests in 2019.

Critics say Beijing has tightened its grip over Hong Kong and rolled back freedoms with the imposition of a tough new national security law and changes to its electoral laws that shut out pro-democracy candidates from running for office.

Lee, a Beijing loyalist, is known for his support of the national security law, which outlaws subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion to intervene in the city’s affairs. Over 150 people have been arrested under the law since it came into effect in June 2020.

Prior to winning the election, Lee was the city’s No. 2 official. He spent most of his civil service career in the police force and later in the security bureau.

Lee is expected to be sworn in as Hong Kong’s new chief executive on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China.

Caption In this image taken from video, Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday, May 30, 2022 in Beijing. Xi met with Lee in Beijing Monday, soon after Lee had received his formal letter of appointment. (Phoenix TV via AP)

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, meets with Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee in Beijing on Monday, May 30, 2022. Hong Kong's next leader, John Lee, has received an official letter of appointment from Beijing a month before he is to take over the leadership of the semi-autonomous city. (Yao Dawei/Xinhua via AP)